Chelsea sign American star Pulisic from Dortmund

LONDON: American international Christian Pulisic, regarded as one of the hottest properties in European football, signed for Premier League side Chelsea for a reported fee of £58 million ($74m) from Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old right winger — who has had more playing time in the Champions League this term than the Bundesliga as coach Lucien Favre generally prefers England international Jadon Sancho in that position — has been loaned back to the German league leaders until the end of the season.

“In the summer I move on to Chelsea and to a new competition, the English Premier League,” Pulisic said in a statement issued by Chelsea.“It’s a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club.”