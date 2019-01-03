close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

Naveed beats Aaron in British Junior Open

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

KARACHI: Naveed Rehman defeated Aaron Nagy from Canada 11-5, 11-1, 11-2 in the first round of under-19 at British Junior Open in Birmingham, England, on Wednesday.

In the same category, Abbas Zeb got bye.In the first round of under-15 category, Ashab Irfan defeated Joe Pannell of England 11-4, 11-8, 11-6 and Azlan Khawar beat Nero Harms of Wales 11-6, 11-4, 8-11, 11-3.

But Moeen-ud-Din was defeated by Juan Jose of Columbia 0-11, 0-11, 1-11. Noor Zaman and Humza Khan got byes. In the first round of under-17 category, Hassan Raza defeated Karim Elgarhy from England 11-2, 11-4, 11-3; Asadullah Khan beat George Bidder 11-3, 11-1, 11-1;

Syed Hasnain won against Jamie Carmichael of England 11-6, 8-11, 11-3, 11-6; and Hamza Sharif defeated Tymour Saba of England 11-7, 11-5, 11-7. Haris Qasim and Farhan Hashmi got byes.

In the first round of under-13 category, Humam Ahmed will face Chester Dockray from England and Anas Ali Sayed is up against Christian Faergemann from England. Aftab Sadiq, Mohammad Yasin, and Fazal are accompanying the Pakistan contingent as manager and coaches, respectively.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) stated that the players were sent 10 days before the championship to remain under training in the United Kingdom so that they could perform well and produce outstanding results.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports