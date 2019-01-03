Naveed beats Aaron in British Junior Open

KARACHI: Naveed Rehman defeated Aaron Nagy from Canada 11-5, 11-1, 11-2 in the first round of under-19 at British Junior Open in Birmingham, England, on Wednesday.

In the same category, Abbas Zeb got bye.In the first round of under-15 category, Ashab Irfan defeated Joe Pannell of England 11-4, 11-8, 11-6 and Azlan Khawar beat Nero Harms of Wales 11-6, 11-4, 8-11, 11-3.

But Moeen-ud-Din was defeated by Juan Jose of Columbia 0-11, 0-11, 1-11. Noor Zaman and Humza Khan got byes. In the first round of under-17 category, Hassan Raza defeated Karim Elgarhy from England 11-2, 11-4, 11-3; Asadullah Khan beat George Bidder 11-3, 11-1, 11-1;

Syed Hasnain won against Jamie Carmichael of England 11-6, 8-11, 11-3, 11-6; and Hamza Sharif defeated Tymour Saba of England 11-7, 11-5, 11-7. Haris Qasim and Farhan Hashmi got byes.

In the first round of under-13 category, Humam Ahmed will face Chester Dockray from England and Anas Ali Sayed is up against Christian Faergemann from England. Aftab Sadiq, Mohammad Yasin, and Fazal are accompanying the Pakistan contingent as manager and coaches, respectively.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) stated that the players were sent 10 days before the championship to remain under training in the United Kingdom so that they could perform well and produce outstanding results.