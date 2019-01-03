‘Solution to Kashmir issue as per its people’s will’

Islamabad : Azad Jammu and Kashmir president Sardar Masood Khan on Wednesday said the Kashmir dispute was not a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and the same couldn't be resolved without the consent of Kashmiri people.

"There are three parties of the dispute, including India, Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We will have to go back to the international community to get the issue resolved in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and in accordance with the aspiration of Kashmiri people," he told a seminar on ‘Kashmir Seeks Attention’ organised by the Quaid-i-Azam University's School of Politics and International Relations here.

The AJK president was the chief guest at the event, while Prof. Dr. Mohammed Ali, Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University presided over the seminar. Prof. Dr. Wiqar Ali Shah, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Nazir Hussain, Director SPIR and other faculty members attended it.

The event began with two presentations by students, including one from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other from the Indian occupied Kashmir.

They pointed out various dynamics of the undergoing crises and the political and strategic nodes of the Kashmir issue.

The atrocities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir were discussed by the IOK student while the role of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the resolution of the Kashmir conflict was highlighted by the AJK student.

Director of SPIR Dr. Nazir Hussain welcomed the guests and formally opened the forum of discussion.

This was followed by Dean of Social Sciences, who gave a historical account of the Kashmir crisis.

Dr. Wiqar also gave an insight to the countless, which have been lost over the span of seventy years during this crisis.

The AJK president said termed Indian accusation of terrorism in Kashmir as organised propaganda against the legitimate struggle of Kashmir people and said Kashmiri people are most unarmed people on earth who are fighting 700,000 armed to the teeth Indian occupational army with stone and sticks.

He highly appreciated the efforts of the management of Quaid-i-Azam University for creating awareness about Kashmir issue by organising conferences/seminars and expressed the hope that similar conferences would be held across Pakistan by other universities to promote the national cause.

Addressing the seminar, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University said that Pakistan is not complete without Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and AJK is not complete without Pakistan.

He promised his full support for strengthening different academic departments of AJK universities. He also resolved to extend maximum support for students of AJK and Indian occupied Kashmir.