Loadshedding returns in city

Rawalpindi: The residents of city are once again facing unannounced power loadshedding. The consumers are facing 1-hour loadshedding after every two hours in majority of areas in this regard.

On the other hand, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has admitted all fact and figure and claimed that company is facing over 250 MW electricity shortfall for some days therefore consumers are facing loadshedding.

The residents of several localities complained of loadshedding for one-hour after every two-hours and some time three to four hours continuously for four days in this regard.

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) official spokesman Raja Asim Nazir told ‘The News’ that we are facing over 250 MW electricity shortfall therefore consumers are facing loadshedding for some days. The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) is getting over 900 MW electricity according to our need. But, we are facing over 250 MW electricity shortfall for some days. Situation will be better is a couple of days, he has claimed.

He also said that we are facing difficulty in demand and supply but situation will be better soon.

The reliable sources said that consumers of Rawal-pindi and Islamabad are facing unscheduled loadshedding due to stoppage of electricity generation here in Mangla and Tarbela Dams. The consumers will face long hours of loadshedding in coming days, the sources warned.