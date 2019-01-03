WCLA completed several conservation projects in 2018

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) completed several conservation projects in the year 2018 whereas more tourism activities were launched in the same year.

A press release issued here on Wednesday said that the conservation of Barood Khana (the British era arsenal depot inside Lahore Fort), Musaman Gate of Lahore Fort, Royal Kitchens in Lahore Fort, Western Suites, Royal Toilets on the left side of Akbari Gate, Western suites of the Jahangiri Quadrangle, cleaning of the backside of Jahangir's Quadrangle repairs of Deewan-e-Aam were completed in the year 2018 whereas two tunnels were discovered inside the Lahore Fort while removing wild plantation and debris in the same year.

The release added that the documentation of Bhatti Gate trail leading to Tibbi Police Station was completed in 2018 and WCLA will be starting the rehabilitation of the trail in 2019 after releasing of budgets. The documentation of the Mariam Zamani Mosque was also completed in 2018 in which the detailed structural analysis and fresco work was studied.

Rehabilitation of the southern side of Chowk Wazir Khan Mosque started in 2018 whereas the rehabilitation plan for the area of Chowk Kotwali to Dibbi Bazaar via Sunehri Masjid was also completed which would be implemented in 2019, it said.

For the first time in the history of Pakistan the Lahore Fort was illuminated in 2018 and illuminated areas included Huzoori Bagh, Badshahi Mosque, Samadhi of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, Roshnai Gate, Alamgiri Gate, Musaman Gate, Temple of Loh, Royal Trail of Fort, Picture Wall, summer palace and Sheesh Mahal. With the illumination of Lahore Fort and Huzoori Bagh, WCLA in 2018 launched night tourism for the first time in Pakistan and the tourists were taken to all the lit-up areas inside the Lahore Fort and Huzoori Bagh at night and almost 4700 tourists attended the history by night tours.

Almost 75,000 tourists visited the Royal Trail in 2018 whereas almost 4500,000 persons visited the Lahore Fort.

For the promotion of intangible culture, WCLA launched the storytelling sessions as ‘Dastaan Goi’ inside the Walled City and Royal Kitchen where Badar Khan narrated the stories of Lahore and its heroes. WCLA also started the Sufi Nights and the first one was ‘Bulleh Shah at Royal Kitchen’ which was designed to promote the message of peace and harmony which Bulleh Shah wrote in his poetry.

During 2018 ‘Meet the Expert’ sessions on Royal Kitchens, Shahi Hammam and Barood Khana were conducted where over 700 students from leading universities across Pakistan attended the different sessions. For revival of Kushti, WCLA also started the Kushti matches and guided tours inside the Walled City Lahore.

The Building Control Wing of WCLA was able to conduct 25 operations against illegal constructed commercial plazas in different areas of the Walled City and successfully conducted 9 anti-encroachment operations to clear public passages in the Walled City. It also undertook an operation in Shah Alam to clear public passages/verandas. During 2018, almost 795 buildings inside the Walled City were declared dangerous which included old residential and newly-constructed plazas. The building control and encroachment team remained an integral part of anti-encroachment operation in Lahore under the anti-encroachment clean & green Punjab drive and conducted operations in 16 different areas jointly with MCL and CDG.

The Social Mobilization Wing of WCLA held Azadi programmes on March 23 and August 14 with the locals of Walled City Lahore. The wing also launched a cleanliness awareness campaign inside the Walled City of Lahore by engaging the local students of schools and awareness walks were also conducted where students carried posters and chanted slogans ‘‘Ho ga saaf Pakistan’’. The Social Mobilization Wing also completed resettlement survey of 320 shops of Rim Market. A cluster group was made in Lohari Gate and a transgender community based organisation was formulated in Taxali Gate. The HIV AIDS vaccinations and tests were also provided for free for the transgender persons.