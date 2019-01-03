29,712-kg unpacked spices seized

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out a province-wide crackdown on the sale of unpacked spices in which food safety teams confiscated 29,712 kilograms of loose spices while visiting 379 food points here on Wednesday.

Officials said PFA is fully active and energetic to ensure the implementation of new regulations with the start of 2019. They said the teams have inspected 141 food points in Lahore Zone, 109 in Rawalpindi and 129 in south Punjab. The teams asked 144 food outlets to improve hygienic condition.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said up to 101 food points were found up to the mark during raids. The DG appreciated the spice industry for supporting the motive and objective of the authority for the elimination of food adulteration, especially in spices. He said PFA had introduced regulation in 2017 regarding the sale of loose spices banned in Punjab.

Muhammad Usman said the purpose of this initiative was to control contamination of adulterated ingredients which caused bowel and stomach cancer and other diseases. He directed the spice manufactures to follow instructions of the food regulatory body otherwise a strict action would be taken against them.

quack centres sealed: In its continued crackdown on quacks, during the last three days, Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 53 centres of quacks. Also, an FIR was also registered by A-Division Police Station district Sheikhupura against quack Abdul Manan of Shaikh Pattio Wala for breaking seal of his centre, which was closed down by the PHC earlier. He had restarted his illegal business.

Moreover, the PHC teams had visited 290 treatment centres in 11 cities and their surrounding areas and sealed 53 centres where quackery was being practised.

These sealed centres included 12 in Sheikhupura, seven in Sargodha, five in Layyah, four each in Bhowana, Arifwala, Burewala, Gujranwala, Lodharan and Sialkot, while 97 quacks have changed their businesses.