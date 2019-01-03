Police yet to arrest killers of minor girl

ABBOTTABAD: The police have yet to arrest the killers of a minor girl Faryal. The police have collected blood samples of 274 people, including her relatives, said District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Abbas Majeed Marwat while talking to reporters here on Wednesday.

Three-year-old Faryal was killed by unidentified people at Kiala village near Havelian some 10 days back.The DPO Abbottabad, who is supervising the case along with SP Investigation, SP Headquarters and other senior officers, said that the police could not arrest any accused as they were waiting for the forensic report.

The DPO said that services of some of the seasoned police officers, who had carried out similar investigations, have been acquired to hold the inquiry in a scientific manner.

The official added that they were about to find the clue to make arrests. He said the police were waiting for the DNA test report so that credible evidence could be collected.Abbas Majeed Marwat said that IGP was personally monitoring the inquiry and the provincial government was taking interest in the arrest of the main culprit at the earliest.