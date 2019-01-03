tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Previously, Karachi’s residents used to complain about prolonged loadshedding. Now, the city is in the grip of a severe gas shortage. Because of unavailability of CNG, transport owners have increased the fare.
The federal government must look into the matter and take steps to bring the much-needed change to the country.
Awais Ali
Karachi
