close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 3, 2019

Gas shortage

Newspost

January 3, 2019

Previously, Karachi’s residents used to complain about prolonged loadshedding. Now, the city is in the grip of a severe gas shortage. Because of unavailability of CNG, transport owners have increased the fare.

The federal government must look into the matter and take steps to bring the much-needed change to the country.

Awais Ali

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost