LGH seeks land allocated in 1958

LAHORE : Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameerud-din Medical College Principal Prof Mohammad Tayyab has constituted a five member committee headed by Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salahud-din to identify 256 kanal land of Lahore General Hospital

As per details, in 1958 the then first lady Begum Naheed Sikandar Mirza inaugurated Darul-Falah situated at a piece of land of 256 kanal which was aimed at providing shelter to the beggars and proper barracks were constructed so they could leave beggary and opt to leave an honourable life but government could not succeed in its mission and later in 1959 governor Akhtar Husain established Lahore General Hospital.

Prof Tayyab said since then some of the land is now not sufficient and the number of patients has been increased manifold.

He said hostels for nurses and doctors were to be built and the land was required for this purpose. He claimed if the then allocated land was given even then the requirement could be met so now special committee had been formed to take initiative in this regard and special instructions have been passed in this regard also.

The Principal LGH said all these endeavors were aimed at providing best possible medical facilities to the patients in this institution where people come from all over the country.

workshop: In connection with the 38th International Scientific Symposium of King Edward Medical University, Lahore, post-symposium workshop on "Advanced laparoscopic colorectal workshop: Live demonstration" was held.

Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice-Chancellor KEMU, was the chief guest. Prof Ayesha Shaukat, Chair Scientific Committee, was the guests of honour. Prof Amjad Pervaiz Cheema (UK) was the master trainer. Prof Syed Asghar Naqi, Dr Muhammad Zeeshan Sarwar and Dr Ali Akbar also facilitated the workshop.

Laparoscopic Anterior resection for carcinoma rectum was performed and live telecast was done at conference room. Post graduate residents, junior consultants and senior professors attended workshop.

Tips and tricks along with recent advances were discussed in detail.

revenue collection: Model Customs Collectorate (Appraisement), Lahore, has shown 16 per cent growth in revenue collection during the month of December 2018 by collecting Rs 4636.90 million in Customs Duty as compared to Rs 3990.62 during December 2017.

The Collectorate has consistently met its monthly, quarterly as well as six monthly targets of revenue collection during first half of financial year 2018-19. During July 2018 to December 2018, customs duty amounting to Rs 21872 million was collected against Rs 16880 million for corresponding period of previous financial year, thus registering record increase of 30 per cent during first half of financial year 2018-19.

Collector MCC (Appraisement), Jamil Nasir, has congratulated all the officers and staff of the Collectorate on this accomplishment.