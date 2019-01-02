Oman hires NESPAK for engineering mega projects

LAHORE: National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK), the country’s premier multinational state-owned consultancy corporation, has won contracts for mega road and infrastructure projects in Sultanate of Oman, an official said on Tuesday.

“Oman’s ministry of transport and communication has awarded a consultancy services contract to NESPAK for designing a main highway connecting Thumrait Interchange with Mubaila Interchange on the Muscat Expressway” Dr Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK, told APP.

“NESPAK will design major components of the project comprising a dual carriageway main road (25 km), dual carriageway link road (5km), service roads (10 km), five interchanges, five bridges, six vehicular underpasses/overpasses, and two pedestrian underpasses/overpasses.” Masood said conceived as all-weather roads, the arteries would be designed along with all necessary drainage structures, including culverts and wadi bridges.

“The client has stipulated an 8-months time frame for the completion of the design job,” the NESPAK official said adding besides, the engineering giant had also been given contracts for the construction supervision of a road connecting al Wajaja (Wilayat Al Shinas) with Al Fai (wilayat Al Mahdha) in Oman.

Earlier, he said Oman’s Special Economic Zone Authority hired NESPAK to design of a Service Road Project at Aman District in Duqm.

“NESPAK is also providing construction supervision services for water supply schemes in Wilayat Nakhal under Public Authority for Electricity and Water of Oman. Masood said all the credit of these achievements goes to the concerned staff.

He added that Muscat preferred NESPAK among international bidders for these challenging assignments due to its solid track record of rendering exceptional services on mega infrastructure projects in Oman.

Moreover, Masood said, NESPAK had the capability to complete road projects passing through difficult terrains.

In Sultanate of Oman, NESPAK started its operations in the year 1979 and has been providing consultancy services to various government ministries and departments for the last 39 years. The major fields of operations have been main roads, highways, water supply / sewerage schemes and dams.