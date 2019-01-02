Saeed Khan appointed manager-cum-head coach

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has appointed former captain Saeed Khan as the manager and head coach.

Saeed was the coach when Pakistan won World Cup in 1994.

Rehan Butt and Danish Kaleem have retained their positions as assistant coaches, PHF sources said.

The sources said that this is a temporary arrangement for training camp for the preparation of FIH Pro League. There could be changes according to the schedule of Pakistan’s engagements, they added.

The training camp will be started in Lahore within a couple of days.

The FIH Pro League will start in January and continue till June 2019, during which teams will play matches on home and away basis.

It is expected that the training camp will be shifted to Karachi, from where the Green-shirts will depart for Argentina for their first Pro League match.

Initially, there will be 50 players in the camp. The players will be short-listed when the camp is shifted to Karachi, the sources said.