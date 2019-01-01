Four booked for employing minors

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: Police Monday booked four employers for engaging the minors in violation of the Punjab Minors’ Restrictions on Employment Ordinance (PMREO).
The staffers of the labour department visited the city area and found different workshop and other technical sites where minors Arslan, 12, was working at the shop of M Iqbal; Faisal, 12, at the shop of Mohsin; Yousaf, 13, at the shop of Haji Shaukat Ali and Ghulam Nabi, 13, at the shop of Irfan. The B-Division police have registered the cases separately against the employers.
OKARA: Police Monday booked four employers for engaging the minors in violation of the Punjab Minors’ Restrictions on Employment Ordinance (PMREO).
The staffers of the labour department visited the city area and found different workshop and other technical sites where minors Arslan, 12, was working at the shop of M Iqbal; Faisal, 12, at the shop of Mohsin; Yousaf, 13, at the shop of Haji Shaukat Ali and Ghulam Nabi, 13, at the shop of Irfan. The B-Division police have registered the cases separately against the employers.