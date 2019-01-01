Saudi assistant defence minister calls on COAS

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Saudi Arabia's Assistant Minister of Defence Muhammad Bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement. Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting, including regional security and enhanced bilateral defence cooperation, the ISPR said.
