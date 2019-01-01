National Kabaddi from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The 41st National Kabaddi starts from January 2-7 in Faisalabad with federation also planning to hold triangular international events in coming days. The National Kabaddi Championship is the prime event of Kabaddi in the country where top teams of the country are competing for the title. The following teams are participating in this mega event i.e. Pak Army, PAF, Wapda, Railways, Police, HEC, SNGPL, POF Wah, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP and Islamabad. It would be followed by Triangular International Kabaddi Series to be played between Iran, India and Pakistan teams. The event will start from 08 to 14 January 2019 at Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Lahore.