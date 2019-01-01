Ban on loose spices effective today

LAHORE : The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is ready to take action against loose spices from January 1, 2019, (tomorrow) across the Punjab. In this connection, PFA has finalised its action plan against violators to deal with an iron hand who would be found guilty under the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman also directed PFA Operation teams to launch a crackdown on massive scale in order to ensure the implementation on it. PFA had given 18 months business adjustment time to food business operators in 2017. He said that there was a dire need to eliminate the adulterators that were possible through this way. He said that PFA would not only confiscate material but also cancel their licences. PFA is utilizing all available resources to improve the standards of food quality in Punjab. PFA trained traders associated with spice business before implementation of the regulations. The purpose of the training was inform them about the ban on the sale of loose spices which will be implemented in Punjab from today (Tuesday).

DG Muhammad Usman further said that it would be compulsory for manufacturers to write company and supplier names on the packing, details of ingredients, manufacturing and expiry dates, weight and address also. He added that manufacturers, suppliers could use only food grade material for packaging. It is also obligatory for grinding and production units of spices to obtain a licence from Punjab Food Authority, he mentioned.