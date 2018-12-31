Cyber-attack hits US newspaper deliveries

LOS ANGELES: A malware attack that appears to have originated outside the US delayed the hardcopy distribution of several major newspapers, according to a report.

The LA Times said Saturday that the attack, which was first assumed to have been a server outage, hit a computer network at Tribune Publishing which is connected to the production and printing process of multiple newspapers around the country. As a result, the delivery of the Saturday editions of the LA Times and San Diego Union Tribune were delayed. It also hit the distribution of the West Coast editions of the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, which are printed at the LA Times’ printing plant. The report said it could not provide firm numbers on how many subscribers were impacted but a majority of LA Times customers received their papers Saturday morning, albeit several hours late. "We believe the intention of the attack was to disable infrastructure, more specifically servers, as opposed to looking to steal information," the LA Times quoted a source with knowledge of the situation as saying.