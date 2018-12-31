Elite Force cop martyred, two injured in Swabi firing

SWABI: A cop of the Elite Force was martyred and two others, including a passerby, were injured when unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on them at Kalu Khan village in the district on Wednesday, police sources said. The sources said that two personnel of the Elite Force identified as Farhan and Pervez were going home on leave when the gunmen fired at them. The two policemen and a passerby identified as Ayaz were injured in the firing. The gunmen fled the scene. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Swabi. However, Farhan succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital. The other two injured, who were later referred to a hospital in Peshawar, were stated to be out of danger. District Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani arrived at the crime scene along with a contingent of the police and carried out a search operation. The funeral prayer of the martyred cop was offered at the Police Lines in Swabi. A large number of cops and police officers attended it. Later the body was buried at a graveyard in Kalu Khan.