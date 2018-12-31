Waheed runs riot as PCAA thrash KPT

KARACHI: Mohammad Waheed struck four goals to enable Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) to crush Karachi Port Trust (KPT) 5-2 in their vital match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here on Sunday.

Waheed hit goals in the sixth, 45+4, 63rd and 65th minute. He was joined on the score-sheet by Naeem who landed a goal in the 59th minute.

For KPT Naveed Gul and Mohammad Bin Younis hit one goal apiece in the 55th and 70th minute respectively.

The win took PCAA to 33 points from 23 matches. The loss left KPT gasping at 14 points from 22 outings.

Meanwhile, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) improved their position when they overwhelmed Chaman’s Afghan FC 2-0 with Habib-ur-Rehman and Mohammad Tahir scoring goals in the 27th minute and 64th minute respectively.

The win took SSGC to 44 points at the third place after playing 23 matches. The loss left Afghan FC at 25 points from 23 outings.