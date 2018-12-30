Murad Saeed launches Pakistan Post mobile application

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed on Saturday inaugurated the Pakistan Post Mobile Application for services featuring complaint handling, track and trace, e-commerce, delivery, parcel collect, complaints, tariff, post office locations, post codes and information about postal services.

Talking to media persons after the launch of the mobile application here at ECO Postal Staff College, the minister said he was committed to take complaints seriously for improvement of services and performance of the department.

Highlighting accessibility of the Pakistan Post with its staff strength, footprints and over a century old legacy and credibility, he said, "Our postman visits almost every household of the country, including areas beyond anyone’s reach.

"The minister announced a pilot project for microfinance loan disbursement of Khushhali Bank through the Pakistan Post.

He also briefed about the future initiatives of Pakistan Post which would be compatible with the contemporary needs of today. It would include an entry into the E commerce business, he added.

"The Pakistan Post has the capacity and commitment to deliver for online vendors for their cash on delivery products with proof of delivery and prompt reconciliation of their payments.

Many international web portal operators have shown their interest to enter into the Pakistani market with the Pakistan Post as their delivery partner.

"Apart from the business, it was expecting technology transfer and human resource development from them, he added.

The minister said the Pakistan Post was also targeting the parcel export market worth $4 billion, which was catered to by local and international private couriers at very high rates.

It had made necessary arrangements to target the market with a commitment to deliver internationally in 72 hours and the project would be formally inaugurated by the January 15, 2019, he added.

The Pakistan Post, he said, was also entering into the the country''s logistic market, which at present was worth $34.2 billion and was growing at a rate of more than 18% per annum.

He said the Pakistan Post was expecting up to $2.5 billion Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) on public private partnership model for its capacity building in the logistic sector.

The revenue share of Pakistan Post in that endeavour was expected to Rs100 billion per annum, whereas its current loss was Rs11 billion.

The minister said he also had a vision of targeting the domestic money transfer market which was primarily the legacy of Pakistan Post as money order delivery, but ironically was captured by private entrepreneurs.

Murad Saeed he wanted to introduce technology and investment in the market.

He was working to have a bigger share for the Pakistan Post for the electronic money transfer market.

At present, the market stood at Rs80 billion and the Pakistan Post had its only one per cent share, he added.

The minister said he was committed to improving quality and services while acknowledging the fact that tremendous business opportunities existed in the market. "Once the Pakistan Post establishes its credibly, it shall be converted into a profitable organization contributing significantly to the national economy."