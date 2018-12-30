close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2018

PAF win ice hockey match

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) team won the first ever ice hockey match in the country. First ever ice hockey match of Pakistan was played on Saturday in Naltar. The match was played between the teams of Pakistan Air Force and GB Scouts. Players from both the sides showed some extraordinary skills but no team could score a goal within stipulated time. Therefore the fate of the Match was decided on the Penalty shootout, where Shahsyar, from team Pakistan Air Force scored the only goal of the match leading to the Victory of Pakistan Air Force.

The History of Ice Hockey in Gilgit Baltistan Region can be related to a local game ‘Ghatal’, which is also played with two sticks and a Ball. To continue the legacy of this traditional game, ice hockey has been introduced in the region.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports