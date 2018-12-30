PAF win ice hockey match

LAHORE: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) team won the first ever ice hockey match in the country. First ever ice hockey match of Pakistan was played on Saturday in Naltar. The match was played between the teams of Pakistan Air Force and GB Scouts. Players from both the sides showed some extraordinary skills but no team could score a goal within stipulated time. Therefore the fate of the Match was decided on the Penalty shootout, where Shahsyar, from team Pakistan Air Force scored the only goal of the match leading to the Victory of Pakistan Air Force.

The History of Ice Hockey in Gilgit Baltistan Region can be related to a local game ‘Ghatal’, which is also played with two sticks and a Ball. To continue the legacy of this traditional game, ice hockey has been introduced in the region.