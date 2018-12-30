Transgenders demand implementation of rights bill

LAHORE : The transgender community has demanded the government to implement the bill passed for the rights of transgender. It was a historical day for them, they said in a press conference held at Lahore Press Club today. Neeli Rana, transgender’s leader, said transgender would not be begging on the streets and dance at wedding. Their rights will be ensured by the government. Neeli said transgender are peaceful and they do not want to involve into street politics. Government has acknowledged our struggle and passed bill for our rights.