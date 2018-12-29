Khan meets Chaudhrys of Gujrat

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan received President of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) here on Friday.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Ellahi and his son member National Assembly Chaudhry Moonis Ellahi were also present on the occasion. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also had meeting with the Prime Minister separately. Both the meetings are viewed as conspicuous importance in the backdrop of political situation in the country.

The meeting between the Prime Minister and Sindh Governor has significance since the PTI Sindh has earlier in the day officially demanded resignation of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for his reported implication in the fake bank accounts and money laundering as per a report submitted by the JIT. The demand has been rejected by the ruling PPP contemptuously. At the same time speculation are rife in the federal capital that Governor Rule in Sindh could be imposed through promulgation of emergency.

The sources said that Governor Imran Ismail has briefed the Prime Minister about the law and order situation in Sindh particularly in Karachi where former member of National Assembly Syed Ali Raza Abidi has recently been assassinated at the gate of his residence in a posh area.

The PMO hasn’t given any hint about any eventuality as consequence of meeting between Sindh Governor and the Prime Minister. The meeting of Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain with the Prime Minister is also viewed as politically important as Chaudhary Moonis Illahi is waiting in his wings for his induction in the federal cabinet. It was promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan immediate after the election of Moonis Illahi in the by-elections.

The PML-Q is ally of the federal and Punjab government of the PTI. Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi became Speaker of Punjab Assembly on pleading of Imran Khan in July this year. It is likely that Chaudhary Moonis Illahi will become federal minister before next session of the National Assembly on second week of next month.

Prime Minister Imran and Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain had extensive discussion about the political situation prevailing in the country. The source said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi briefed the Prime Minster about the affairs in Punjab.

In the meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan had meeting with the Prime Minister at PMO. Jam Kamal is heading Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). A federal Minister belonging to BAP, Zubaida Jalal and a few members of Balochistan cabinet were also with their Chief Minister. Official sources told The News that Chief Minister Jamal took up some serious and sensitive issue with the Prime Minister.

The BAP is a coalition partner of the PTI in federal government and PTI is partner in Balochistan’s provincial cabinet. Jam Kamal raised the issue of missing persons, reduction in developmental funds for Balochistan and financial problems of the province. The Chief Minister asked the Prime Minister to play a proactive role about the issues of his province, the sources added. The Prime Minister has reportedly assured the Chief Minster to take some action soon about the demands made by the Chief Minister.

Earlier, talking to his Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and Director General International Renewable Energy Agency (IREA) Adnan Amin, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need to promote forestation and renewable energy to cope with the climate change challenges.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan has abundant natural resources like solar, water, and wind, which can be used for renewable energy in the country. He said Pakistan wants to become part of the revolution in renewable energy sector.

Discussing the PISP with Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Dr Sania Nashtar, Prime Minister Imran Khan said poverty alleviation and uplifting the poor segments of the society is top priority of the government.

The BISP chairperson briefed the Prime Minster about the activities of the programme. The Prime Minister said the government is preparing a comprehensive program that would not only help cater the basic necessities of the poor people of the country temporarily but also play a key role to bring them out of poverty clutches.