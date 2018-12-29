Three die in Sargodha road accidents

SARGODHA: Three people died and four others suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Jhaverian and Jauhrabad police limits on Friday.

According to police, Qaisar Abbas, 15, of Bhalwal and his classmates Ibrahim Khan, 14, and Aqib Shahzad were moving on a motorcycle on Bhera-Bhalwal Road when a speeding vehicle hit them near Tartipur Adda. As a result, Qaiser and Ibrahim died on the spot and Aqib sustained critical injured.

Muhammad Nadeem was moving in a car with Hamza, Riaz and Naeem when a truck hit them

near Wapda morr Jauhrabad, leaving him dead on the spot and others injured.

The injured were shifted to hospital. The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Fesco recovers Rs 4.5m: During the ongoing drive against power theft, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Sargodha Circle recovered over Rs 4.5 million from 328 power pilferers during the current month.

According to the Fesco authorities, a task force raided different places in Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakhar and Mianwali districts and caught 328 people stealing electricity from the main power lines.

During the operation, the teams caught 317 domestic, 16 commercial, two agricultural and one industrial illegal connections. The authorities recovered Rs 4,551,591 from them out of total Rs11,508,462 defaulted amount.