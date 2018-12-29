close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

49 quack centres sealed

Lahore

December 29, 2018

Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 49 quacks’ centres during the last two days. The PHC enforcement teams have visited 249 treatment centres in 12 tehsils and sealed 49 quack centres. These sealed quackery outlets included; eight in Pindi Bhattian, seven in Arifwala, five each in Shorkot, Sarai Alamgir and Depalpur, while three each in the rest of seven tehsils.

