Adamjee Insurance & Ghandhara Industries Limited “MOU Signing Cememony for ISUZU INSURANCE PROGRAM”

Karachi: Management of Adamjee Insurance and Ghandhara Industries inked the MOU signed of ISUZU INSURANCE PROGRAM. The ceremony was held at Karachi Head office of Adamjee Insurance.

Mr. Tameez Ul Haque – Company Secretary, Adamjee Insurance and Mr. Imran Rashied – General Manager Marketing & Sales from Ghandhara Industries signed the agreement.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Imran Rashied said “Ghandhara Industries Limited (GIL)” is dealing with Light, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles since 1953 in collaboration with Isuzu Motor Corporation Japan. GIL has ranked in top three Best performing Pakistani company by Forbes Asia last fiscal year and now offering world No.01 Japanese Brand Isuzu D-Max. D-MAX pick-up is the finest product which have been meet the customer’s expectations by attractive price and drive comfort at all terrains with its built quality throughout the world. Today we have signed agreement with Adamjee Insurance is a step towards meeting the customer’s insurance needs under one roof customer service policy.

Mr. Ahmer Shoaib – Head of Commercial Operations, Mr. Adnan Siddiqui – Head of Retail Sales & Marketing Adamjee Insurance and Mr. Yousuf Khan – Manager Marketing & Sales Ghandhara Industries Limited were also present in the signing ceremony.***