Single spark can turn all into ashes: Bilawal

Ag Agencies

LARKANA: The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday vowed to fight all conspiracies and arrogance and stand up against the cruelty reminding that a single spark can turn everything into a pile of ashes.

“I want to send this message to all the powers that I will fight your conspiracies, I will fight your arrogance,” said Bilawal while addressing the gathering held in Garhi Khuda Bukhsh on the occasion of 11th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

The PPP chairman said the federation’s foundations are weak right now, but the ‘selected’ prime minister is least bothered. “A single spark can turn everything into a pile of ashes,” he warned.

Bilawal said that if the institutions are investigating the benami accounts then they should also investigate ‘the benami prime minister’.

The PPP chairman said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report pertaining to the fake accounts is a pack of lies, adding that it is an attempt to misguide the courts. “We hope that the courts will discard the misleading report… Neither the public nor I accept the report,” said the PPP chairman. He said the murderers of the Shaheeds cannot be traced, while ‘they’ easily find the bills of his breakfast.

He alleged that the new prime minister has been brought in to reintroduce the One-Unit system in the country.

Bilawal said the new government wants to put an end to the 18th Amendment.

“Why are federal ministers, prime minister and his family above the law?” he asked. The PPP leader questioned why the opposition was the “sole target” of the ongoing accountability drive in the country.

“The country’s reign has been handed to an inexperienced PM,” he said, adding: “He (Imran Khan) has drowned the public in a sea of inflation within his first 100 days. He has brought the economy to a point from where there is no return.”

Talking about Benazir’s death anniversary, Bilawal said on this fateful day, his mother was taken away from him. He said despite the passage of 11 years of his mother’s assassination, he and party loyalists could not reconcile with the tragedy and could never forget it. Bilawal said he counts the Jiyalas (PPP workers) as the biggest asset of his life.

Bilawal said that in the last two years, many hurdles were created in the path of his political career, his personal life was attacked but he wanted to make one thing clear to the cruel “Yazeeds” that the blood of Shaheeds was circulating in his veins and he was determined to foil their designs.

The PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari while addressing the gathering that his party and its leadership were not scared of the tactics being applied by the ‘Ladla’, and they will face them in the courts.

Zardari said the PPP leaders were never afraid of the cases because they had spent the most precious days of their lives in jails. The PPP co-chairman said he had faced these tactics earlier too and will not back down from facing them again. “They have started to sound like a broken record… Apart from uttering gibberish on television, the stooges of Ladla don’t know what to do,” he remarked.

He said Bilawal was his and Benazir Bhutto’s son and no one could scare him. “We are all Bhuttos and we are ready to fight them on every front including the courts,” said the former president.

The PPP co-chairman, while heavily criticising the government, said the PTI-led government lacks competence. “Those who know how to work know that 100 days are more than enough,” said Zardari, adding the PTI government got ample time to deliver. He said in the 100 days, the PPP government had increased the wheat support price, gave Benazir Bhutto Cards and sent Musharraf home, but the “Ladla” did nothing in his 100 days rule.

Referring to financial help from international friends, Zardari said they were not against foreign help, but the PTI will not be able to run the government with the help of international friends as they do not understand governance.

Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, Aitzaz Ahsan, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Nisar Khohro, Syed Murad Ali Shah and other leaders also spoke on the occasion. A large number of PPP leaders and workers from across the country had reached Garhi Khuda Bakhsh where they offered Fateha and paid tributes to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for their services to the cause of democracy and country.