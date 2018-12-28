Child safety rules unveiled in UAE

ABU DHABI: The UAE has unveiled new child safety rules and regulations to further protect the welfare of children in the emirates.

Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum issued the cabinet decision No (52) of 2018 on the executive regulations of Federal Law No (3) of 2016 regarding the rights of the child, also known as ‘Wadeema’s Law’, according to the UAE official news agency WAM.

The regulations include 23 articles, including the conditions for the employment of children, prohibited placed, procedures for reporting violations of children’s rights in educational institutions, the terms of reference of the Child Protection Unit, conditions of child protection specialists, preventive measures, protection measures, foster family’s conditions and obligations.

The UAE gives top priority to children’s care and development. At the federal level, Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Community Development undertake protection of children. According to the regulations, the Ministry of Community Development shall also prepare a database of those convicted of committing crimes against the child.

The competent authorities shall provide the ministry with the data of those convicted of crimes against the child according to the forms prepared by the ministry for this purpose. The regulations specify the procedures for reporting violations of children’s rights in educational institutions. The Ministry of Education shall circulate the reporting procedures to all schools and educational institutions to clarify the role of public and private school staff and institutions and their reporting responsibilities when observing any abuse or violence against the child or in the case of suspicion of any violation of the rights of the child and the consequences of non-reporting.

The regulations also stipulate that the Ministry of Community Development will study the applications for the employment of children. Under the regulations, a child shall not be less than 15 years of age and to be medically fit for the work he or she will be doing, in addition to any other conditions determined by the government.

The regulations prohibit the entry of children or taking them to adults’ places of entertainment, smoking areas, places of war, armed conflict, natural and environmental disasters, weapons and explosives manufacturing locations.