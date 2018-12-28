Afghan FC edge PCAA in PPFL

KARACHI: Chaman’s Afghan FC pulled off their seventh win when they edged past Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) 1-0 in their crucial match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at the Colony Sports Ground on Thursday.

Umair Younis emerged as hero for the winners as he struck in the 65th minute. The victory enabled Afghan FC to stretch their points tally to 30 from 22 matches.The loss left PCAA at 30 points after 22 encounters.The league has entered into an interesting stage. There is a close fight for the title among few solid sides of the country. Former four-time winners Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) currently lead with 45 points and they still have four more games to play.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trail at second place with 43 points and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) are at the third place with 41 points.Nushki’s Baloch FC have already relegated to the second-tier league.