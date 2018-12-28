close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2018

Afghan FC edge PCAA in PPFL

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2018

KARACHI: Chaman’s Afghan FC pulled off their seventh win when they edged past Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) 1-0 in their crucial match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at the Colony Sports Ground on Thursday.

Umair Younis emerged as hero for the winners as he struck in the 65th minute. The victory enabled Afghan FC to stretch their points tally to 30 from 22 matches.The loss left PCAA at 30 points after 22 encounters.The league has entered into an interesting stage. There is a close fight for the title among few solid sides of the country. Former four-time winners Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) currently lead with 45 points and they still have four more games to play.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trail at second place with 43 points and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) are at the third place with 41 points.Nushki’s Baloch FC have already relegated to the second-tier league.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports