WASA releases 1st installment of dues to Iesco

Rawalpindi: Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Wednesday releases first instalment of Rs35 million for the payment of pending dues.

WASA Chairman Arif Ali Abbasi while talking to APP informed that his department was the defaulter of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco), on a special request 10 days were accorded to clear the pending dues, now Rs35 million has been be paid to Iesco. So that the power of tube wells will not be disconnected.