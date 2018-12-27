Targeted cancer therapy clinic opens at Mayo Hospital

LAHORE: The first targeted cancer therapy clinic has been inaugurated at Cancer Department of Mayo Hospital/King Edward Medical University, which will extend most modern targeted therapies to the patients free of cost. KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal inaugurated the clinic.

It is worth mentioning here that Oncology Ward Mayo Hospital has been at the forefront of serving patients afflicted with cancer irrespective of the stage ever since its inception. Due to the huge increase in cancer patient burden there is a plan in place to construct a state of the art Institute of Oncology at the new campus where there will be facilities of international standard to both the diagnose and treat the patients. Mayo Hospital’s cancer ward has catered to 28,346 patients in outdoor while 17,513 patients have been given chemotherapy besides the 7,223 who have received radiation therapy in the current year. Moreover, 2,576 new patients have also been enrolled for treatment in the running year.

During the inauguration of CML and targeted therapy clinic pro VC Prof Dr Ijaz Hussain, Registrar Prof Dr Irshad Hussain, Prof Dr Zeba Aziz, Prof Dr Saqib Saeed and MS Mayo Hospital Dr Tahir Khalil and Dr Muhammad Abbas Khokhar accompanied the vice chancellor.

PHC: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday sealed 31 quackery centres in six tehsils. The Punjab Healthcare Commission enforcement teams had carried out raids on 124 treatment centres, and closed down 31 centres where quackery was being practised. These included seven in Noshehra Virkan, six in Bhalwal, five each in Depalpur and Pattoki, four each in Muzaffargarh and Chak Jhumra. Out of the visited centres, at 49 illegal outlets new businesses had been started.

Rescue 1122: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 895 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 15 people died, whereas 998 were injured. Out of the injured, 592 were seriously injured requiring shifting to different hospitals. Whereas, 406 minor injured were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Chinese students: Punjab University on Wednesday hosted a luncheon at committee room of Vice-Chancellor’s office in the honour of 15 Chinese students who got admission in the subject of history under Pak-China joint PhD programme at PU Department of History and Pakistan Studies.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla, Chinese representative Mr East Yang, Chinese students and faculty members were present on the occasion.

Talking to the students, the VC said that PU administration would extend full support to Chinese students and all the relevant facilities would be provided to them. Dr Iqbal Chawla said that this joint PhD programme would help to understand each other’s culture and promote bilateral relations at public level.