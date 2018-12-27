Quaid’s portraits displayed at Alhamra

LAHORE: Alhamra Arts Council organised an exhibition featuring portraits of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam, painted by renowned masters of portrait makers.

The portrait makers whose paintings were put on display include Prof Saeed Akhtar, Colin David, Mehmood Butt, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and others to honour the 143rd birth anniversary of Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Alhamra Arts Gallery here on Wednesday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Minister for Culture and Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan who appreciated and congratulated Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan for the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said: “It is a great gesture of Lahore Arts Council to pay tribute to the Founding Father to organise his efforts and his sacrifices which he made for the creation of Pakistan.

Chohan said that it is time to remind the massage of Quaid of Unity Faith and Discipline to be followed in every field of life. He said Quaid believed in democracy, equality of mankind, fraternity, equality and liberty.

Our government has a same vision and we will follow the footsteps of our Founding Father for prosperity of our beloved country, the minister said. Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said: “We want to celebrate and pay tribute to our Quaid in a different way so we arranged this exhibition and when you look at the displayed artwork it is exclusively remarkable from one another. This exhibition is just a reminder for all of us to reawaken the ethics of brotherhood, patience, tolerance and unity which is the actual massage of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.”