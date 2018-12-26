One killed, three injured as CNG cylinder explodes in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man was killed and three persons sustained injuries when a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinder of a pick-up exploded at a filling station in the Hakimabad locality of the Nowshera district on Tuesday, sources said.

The police sources said that Raj Wali Khan, son of Musharraf Khan, a resident of Zara Meena, reported to the police that he was at home when informed that his father had been killed in the CNG kit explosion. The man said he rushed to the River View CNG Station at Hakimabad and learnt that a driver of the pick-up from Lower Dir district was getting his vehicle bearing registration number 5860 getting filled at the fuel station.

He reported to the police that his father was waiting for his turn in his auto rickshaw next to the pick-up when the CNG cylinder of the pickup exploded. "My father was killed on the spot while the tri-wheeler was destroyed in the blast while three persons present nearby were injured," he added.

Raj Wali Khan said the injured were treated by the Rescue 1122 staff as they had suffered minor injuries. A case was registered at Cantonment Police Station against the pickup driver and owner of the CNG station who fled the scene after the incident.