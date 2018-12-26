CITY PULSE: Dyed in the Wool

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Saddam Khan Murad’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Dyed in the Wool’ from December 26 (today) to January 2. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Pani Hai Zindagi

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting a photography exhibition titled ‘Pani Hai Zindagi’ from December 29 to January 7. Conceived in collaboration with environmentalist Tofiq Pasha Mooraj, the show is the response to the gallery’s open call for photographs from all over Pakistan. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Laughter Fest

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting ‘Karachi Laughter Fest 2019’ from January 10 to January 20. Madcap comedy, hilarious political satire, uproarious domestic farce, side-splitting stand-up - the event has it all. This year they have a stellar line-up of Pakistani and international performances: seven comic plays, three stand-up shows and a Dastangoi performance. Call 021-35693701 for more information.

The Glory of the Garden

The Koel Gallery is hosting David Chalmers Alesworth’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Glory of the Garden’ until January 3. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Synthetic Forms

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Mazher Qureshi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Synthetic Forms’ until December 31. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

all that is, is held.

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Ayessha Quraishi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘all that is, is held.’ until December 27. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Mystical Prism

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Salman Hunzai’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Mystical Prism’ until December 26 (today). Call 021-35824455 for more information.