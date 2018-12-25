Climate resilience

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) will help Pakistan develop climate-resilient agriculture sector for food security and share knowledge to avert almost $700 million of annual losses to livestock caused by diseases. The five-year-long programme has three common development priorities, including zero hunger, climate smart resilient agriculture and sustainable ecosystems. The FAO and government officials also launched foot and mouth disease (FMD) control project. It merits a mention that foot and mouth diseases render a heavy loss in terms of reduced milk production, mortality in calves, loss in body condition and treatment cost. There is a strong need to develop a model animal health legal framework both at federal and provincial levels to address sanitary issues and modernise import and export sectors.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar