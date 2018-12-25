BMG boycotts FPCCI election

KARACHI: Business Men Group (BMG) has decided against participating in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) election scheduled for December 28, 2018, an official said on Monday.

“The FPCCI remains infected with fake/bogus and paper-based trade associations/chambers and continues to follow the same old policy of ‘hails to the presence’,” Siraj Kassam Teli, Chairman BMG, said in a statement.

“We have not been participating in FPCCI’s election for many years and this year will not be an exception as well because FPCCI is largely riddled with trade bodies that are not real.” Teli said however, they would like to request their well wishers and friends to cast their votes in favor of Mian Anjum Nisar’s Businessmen Panel with Allauddin Marri contesting for Presidential slot and other BMP candidates.

Referring to KCCI’s election, Teli said that the opponents of Nisar and his Businessmen Panel had hatched a conspiracy by contesting against us after 11 years but they faced a terrible defeat as the entire business and industrial community rejected them.