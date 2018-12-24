43,020 illegal connections removed: SNGPL

PESHAWAR: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) administration has said that 43,020 illegal connections have been disconnected and 1,850 tampered gas meters changed during a grand operation in the province.

In a statement on Sunday, SNGPL General Manager Arbab Saqib said the operation was launched in Sarband, Urmar, Surezai, Hazarkhwani villages of Peshawar, Dalan area of Hangu, Nari Panos of Karak and in Kohat and Bannu.

The official said 24 cases were registered for using gas through illegal connections. He added that 41 applications had been submitted to various police stations to take action.

He said the people were illegally using gas for tube-wells, hotels and shops.

The statement said the SNGPL is working to resolve the low-pressure issue in the provincial capital, adding the main gas pipeline has been upgraded in Peshawar.

The work is on to lay pipeline in different areas including a 32-kilometre pipeline being laid from Dara Adamkhel to Peshawar, seven-kilometre on the Grand Trunk Road, two-kilometre on the Dilazak Road, one kilometre on Kohat Road, nine-kilometre in Nauthia and one kilometre in Tajabad locality in Peshawar.

The communication said the issue of low gas pressure and loadshedding would be resolved after laying the pipeline.

DRCs settle 6,208 cases so far: The Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) received a total of 8,828 cases during the current year from across the province of which 6,208 were settled. A Police Department handout said on Sunday 1,423 cases were referred to other relevant forums for legal action and 1,197 are under process.

The DRCs in Peshawar settled 444, Mardan 1,086, Nowshera 256, Charsadda 129, Swabi 1,392, Swat 315, Kohat 259, Karak 128, Hangu 150, Lakki Marwat 134, Buner 310, Upper Dir 115, Lower Dir 42, Chitral 14, Shangla 175, Torghar 3, Abbottabad 118, Haripur 292, Mansehra283, Battagram 26, Bannu 370 and Dera Ismail Khan 167.

The DRC was established in Peshawar in 2014 to bring about a positive change at the police station level and ensure prompt settlement of petty disputes amongst the general public.

Due to its success and the ever-increasing trust of the public in this system, a strong need was felt for replicating it in other areas of the province.

Later, such councils were established all over the province in each and every district. A large number of people are approaching these councils for resolution of petty disputes.

The purpose of establishing the councils is to provide prompt and free of cost justice to the public.