Mon Dec 24, 2018
AFP
December 24, 2018

Tsunami rips through stage as band performs

World

AFP
December 24, 2018

CARITA, Indonesia: Dramatic video posted online showed the tsunami that struck Indonesia smashing into an open-air concert, hurling members of a pop band from the stage and slamming into the audience.

Riefian Fajarsyah, lead vocalist of the band "Seventeen" later posted an emotional video to his 260,000 Instagram followers in which he said the group’s bassist and road manager were killed.

The band were playing on Saturday night to a large crowd in a marquee at the Tanjung Lesung Beach Resort on the western tip of Java when the wall of water hit. On the video, fans can be seen clapping and cheering before a wave rips under the stage, sending the band members and their equipment crashing into the men and women dancing at the front.

The shocking video then suddenly stops. Fighting back tears and wiping his eyes, Fajarsyah said two more band members, a crew member and his wife were still missing.

