Lok Virsa arranged around 100 events in year 2018

Islamabad: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa arranged around hundred cultural events throughout the year 2018 to serve culture lovers with a treat of glimpses and information on cultural heritage of Pakistan in quality experience opportunities.

The Institute which is specialized in dealing with research, collection, documentation, preservation and dissemination of Pakistan’s traditional culture, worked in close collaboration with all federating units and community based organizations for furtherance of its objectives, said an official while talking to APP.

Starting the year 2018 with a live concert with Ustad Ejaz Tawakkal Khan, Lok Virsa in collaboration with Asian Study Group (ASG) Comparative Cultures presented a book Dissolving Boundaries Guru Garanth Sahib, a Symbol of Cultural Syncretism featuring a collection of teachings and writings by Guru Nanak and other Gurus as well as Sikh, Hindu and Muslim saints. The book stressed on a society based on divine justice without oppression of any kind and about oneness of the entire universe; it can be viewed as a symbol of pluralism, inter-faith harmony and diversity of Pakistan.

Saaz Kahani - Premiere of a program on dying musical instruments (The Story of Musical Instruments) was dedicated to exploring a unique instrument from diverse regions of Pakistan.

ASG and Lok Virsa presented Dances of Asia and the Pacific: Choreographing Peace through Dance. Lok Virsa in collaboration with the High Commission of Democratic Socialistic Republic of Sri Lanka held live colourful performances with the visiting Sri Lankan cultural troupe to celebrate 70th years of independence of Sri Lanka.

Lok Virsa launched four following books: Aangai featuring poetry about the brides of Kakar tribe in Balochistan, Chitral Ke Lok Geet (Folk Songs of Chitral), Journey through Lens A history of Pakistan’s Cinema.

The Institute opened a new three-dimensional creative diorama on Uncle Sargam at Heritage Museum as a tribute to both the character of Uncle Sargam and Farooq Qaiser who, apart from creating the character of Uncle Sargam, also trained many new artistes during his illustrious career.

Heritage Museum added a Music Hall that included statues of legendary musicians from all over Pakistan including Ijaz Sarhadi, Akbar Khan Khamiso, Bashir Lohar and Riaz, with Chimta and Dhol and Waseem Sakhi, with Ruba.

Third Annual Mother Languages and Literature Festival was held at Lok Virsa featuring the works of over 100 writers representing several known or endangered mother languages of Pakistan.

Youth Cultural Mela was arranged to promote traditional skills, create awareness among youth about the indigenous craft heritage of Pakistan, strengthen and re-enforce a spirit of national harmony and integration in the nation through a cultural perspective.

Besides holding of cultural shows, exhibitions and celebrations of international and national days, Lok Mela, the Annual Folk Festival of Pakistan was the most important attraction for the fun lovers of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad A series of seminar namely Muzakra was initiated which is held twice every month. It is an interactive session which brings to fore the many facets of folk and traditional heritage.