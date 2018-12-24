Pakistani released after serving 10 years in Indian prison

NEW DELHI: A Pakistani national Imran Warsi, who was imprisoned in India, has been released after serving 10 years in Bhopal Jail over suspicion of forging documents and spying for Pakistan, according to diplomatic sources.

Reportedly the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has been informed ahead of final arrangements for his repatriation to Pakistan on December 26 at Wagah Border where he will be handed over to Pakistani authorities.

Moreover, his jail time ended in January this year; however, he was not released as he could not clear his outstanding fine. According to sources, Warsi travelled from Karachi to Kolkata in 2004 to marry the girl he loved --his cousin.

In a released video, he said that his wife and children have been residing in India, and he would seek assistance from Pakistani authorities for their immigration to his homeland. Earlier, Pakistan has released a Mumbai resident Hamid Nihal Ansari after he served six years in Mardan Jail over charges of spying for Indian intelligence agency.