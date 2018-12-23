PHC begins videoconferencing with district judiciary

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has pioneered videoconferencing technology for simultaneously holding timely and swift meetings with the district and sessions judges in 27 districts of the province.

An official communiqué on Saturday said the first three hours-long meeting between Peshawar High Court and all district and sessions judges including other judicial officers discussed effectiveness of the Unit Policy, performance of the district judiciary and other related issues. “The PHC can now hold important and instant meetings with the district judiciary through this technology which will overcome distance barriers and reduce travel related expenses and time consumption,” it said. It added that instead of wasting time on travelling from far-flung and remote districts like Kohistan, Chitral and Dera Ismail Khan, now the judicial officers can use their extra time on productive work in courts. PHC Registrar Khwaja Wajihuddin said that the technology would be used in all future meetings and interactions with the district judiciary.