PPP to devise anti-govt strategy on 26th

ISLAMABAD: The top leadership of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will converge on Larkana on Wednesday, December 26 for formulating a political strategy to give a tough time to the government politically and in Parliament.

The leaders will also discuss uniting the opposition at one platform to resist what they call one-sided accountability.

The PPP Central Executive Committee (CEC) will meet on December 26 to be jointly chaired by the PPP Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The party’s future strategy would be announced on December 27 in a public rally at Garhi Khuda Bukhsh, Larkana on the martyrdom day of Benazir Bhutto. The CEC will debate whether street agitation be launched or the government be brought under pressure in Parliament by not taking part in the legislation process.

Sources said the party was divided on the option of launching a street agitation.

Those opposing the agitation call for reviving the party in the Punjab by holding rallies and raising voice for creation of the South Punjab province.

According to sources, the party had focused on giving a tough time to the government in Parliament and raising the issue of South Punjab.

It is expected that if the government did not introduce a legislation for creation of South Punjab province then the party will bring a bill in the Senate that had been drafted in 2013.

The PPP has asked the government that if it is sincere in creation of the South Punjab province then its bill should be accepted that has been pending since 2013.

Sources in the PPP also confirmed that leaders from both parties were trying to arrange a meeting between Zardari and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

“The meeting between the Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif is possible but when and where it’s still not decided, as some leaders from both the parties are exploring the timing and agenda of the meeting,” a senior PPP leader said.