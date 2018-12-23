close
Sun Dec 23, 2018
Xinhua
December 23, 2018

Fog: Parts of motorway closed, flights delayed, diverted

ISLAMABAD: Dense fog continues to blanket plain areas of the Punjab and it disturbed the air and road traffic thus causing closure of several sections of motorway on Saturday morning.

Severe fog has been reported in Renala Khurd, Okara, Sahiwal, Chichawatni and Mian Channu.

According to the Motorway Police, there is a lot of fog on the motorway and visibility is only at 100 meters.

The M-1 from Rakshi to Peshawar has been closed due to the intense fog.

Motorway officials said because of intense fog in the Punjab, several flights of private airlines and Pakistan International Airlines were delayed or diverted.

Motorists have been advised to use fog lights. They have also been advised to call the 130 helpline in case of emergency.

