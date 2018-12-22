CITY PULSE: Synthetic Forms

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Mazher Qureshi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Synthetic Forms’ until December 31. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Hues of Diversity II

The ArtCiti Gallery is hosting an exhibition based on the 2nd International Watercolour Master Show titled ‘Hues of Diversity II’ from December 22 (today) to December 24. Call 021-35250495 for more information.

Dyed in the Wool

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Saddam Khan Murad’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Dyed in the Wool’ from December 26 to January 2. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Pani Hai Zindagi

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting a photography exhibition titled ‘Pani Hai Zindagi’ from December 29 to January 7. Conceived in collaboration with environmentalist Tofiq Pasha Mooraj, the show is the response to the gallery’s open call for photographs from all over Pakistan. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

The Glory of the Garden

The Koel Gallery is hosting David Chalmers Alesworth’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Glory of the Garden’ until January 3. Call 021-35831292 for more information.