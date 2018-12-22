close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
December 22, 2018

Ashiana Housing case

Top Story

December 22, 2018

Judicial remand of Shahbaz, others extended for 13 days

Ag INP

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday extended the judicial remand of Shahbaz Sharif, Fawad Hasan Fawad and Ahad Cheema for 13 days in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme scandal. The accountability court heard the case as the National Accountability Bureau presented seven accused including former federal secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad and former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema in the court. NA Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif, however, could not appear as he is currently attending the National Assembly session.

