Members of PAS Specialised Training Program visit CPLC

The participants of the 41st Specialised Training Program (STP) of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS), Civil Services Academy visited the central reporting cell of the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) at Governor House as a part of their training.

The STP participants were greeted by Deputy Chief Admin Shaukat Ali Suleiman, Officiating Deputy Chief Shabbar Malik and Officiating Assistant Chief Taimur Siddique. CPLC East Zone head Abid Ozair informed the touring participants about the aims and working of the liaison committee. The visitors lauded the committee for serving as a bridge between the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and citizens to deal with crime.

The visiting group was also briefed on different projects of the CPLC especially Shanakth and the committee’s schools operating in the underprivileged areas of Karachi. The visitors also took a round of various departments of the central reporting cell including its IT centre and the 24/7 call Centre. At the end of the tour, the visiting participants of the PAS programme were awarded certificates.