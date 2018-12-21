close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 21, 2018

Visa on arrival

Newspost

December 21, 2018

This refers to the news that the government is considering visa on arrival facility for nationals of 54 countries.

While this is a welcome move, it must be kept in mind that since such protocols are on a reciprocal basis, Pakistanis too should be entitled to such a concession in those countries.

Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost