This refers to the news that the government is considering visa on arrival facility for nationals of 54 countries.
While this is a welcome move, it must be kept in mind that since such protocols are on a reciprocal basis, Pakistanis too should be entitled to such a concession in those countries.
Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh
Lahore
