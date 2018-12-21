FAO to help Pakistan develop climate-resilient agriculture

ISLAMABAD: Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations will help Pakistan develop climate-resilient agriculture sector for food security and share knowledge to avert almost $700 million of annual losses to livestock caused by diseases, under a five-year agreement.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Mehboob Sultan and FAO representative to Pakistan Mina Dowlatchahi signed the country programming framework (2018-2022) agreement.

The country programming framework was jointly developed by FAO and Pakistan with three common development priorities, including zero hunger, climate smart resilient agriculture and sustainable ecosystems.

FAO Representative Pakistan Mina Dowlatchahi said the new country programming framework will mark another five years with Pakistan.

“We are here to serve for the betterment of the people of Pakistan and we take into account the matters like climate and value chain,” Dowlatchahi added. “We are aligned to sustainable development goals. Implementation of CPF will contribute to the achievement of no poverty, zero hunger, food security and improved nutrition, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land and partnership for the goals.”

The FAO and government officials also launched foot and mouth disease (FMD) control project estimated to cost Rs763 million to be financed through public sector development program.

Food minister said foot and mouth diseases rendered an annual loss of $692 million in terms of reduced milk production, mortality in calves, loss in body condition and treatment cost.

The minister said Pakistan has been the member of FAO since September 1947. FAO supported Pakistan in food security and agriculture sector.

“We are moving towards achieving greater goals,” he added. “FMD does not kill the animal, it kills the farmer.”

Food minister said FMD initiative was prepared after six-year of efforts, in collaboration with the FAO on various projects. The FMD control project will strengthen the diagnosis in selected laboratories in all provinces and administration units of the country.

“We intend to develop a model animal health legal framework both at federal and provincial levels to address sanitary and phytosanitary issues and modernising import and export regime,” he added.

Dowlatchahi said Pakistan will reach to zone-III after the successful completion of the FMD project. “We are committed to make Pakistan FMD free zone,” she added. “We will collaborate until the disease is eradicated.”