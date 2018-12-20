Haier series hockey: Kazakhstan rout Afghanistan

LAHORE: Kazakh striker Aman Yelubyev’s hat-trick with his captain Daulet Urmanov’s two goals got Kazakhstan easy 8-0 win over Afghanistan in the only match of the third day of the Haier Hockey Series Open at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.

Kazakhstan, who along with Uzbekistan, emerged as the clear favourites to win this event, attacked from the off and repeatedly entered the opponent's circle. They created a number of chances in the first quarter and availed two of them.

A neat little three touch move saw the ball with an unmarked Aman Yelubyev near the left pole who easily put it in. Daulet Urmanove doubled the advantage. After receiving a good ball in the circle, his low reverse flick found the far side of the board. Two goals arrived in the second quarter also.

Daulet's second was a superb individual effort. He sprinted into the circle and with an angular top of the circle hit sounded the left corner of the board. Penalty corner goal came off their fifth PC of the day. Nurbol Kazhym flicked high into the net. Kazakhstan led the first half 4-0.

Third quarter was spectator's delight as three beautiful goals were added. On the eighth PC, a variation was wonderfully deflected into the goal by diving Tilek Uzbek. Then Aman Yelubyev eliminated two with a superb dribbling run parallel to the goal line before finding the target from a tight angle.

Seventh goal was scored by Yermik Tashkeyev who covered more than 20 metres in an exhilarating run beating a defender and the goal keeper before hitting it in. Aman Yelubyev completed his hat trick in the first minute of the last quarter, finishing a right side move.

Eight goals up, Kazakhstan apparently took foot off the gas and Afghanistan had their best spell, earning a penalty stroke and a penalty corner. But they wasted these opportunities. The scorers were Aman Yelubyev 3, Daulet Urmanov 2, Nurbol Kazhym, Tilek Uzbek & Yermik Tashkeyev. On Thursday, Uzbekistan will face Nepal.