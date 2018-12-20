Cold wave

LAHORE: Cold weather continued to persist in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Very cold weather is expected in northern parts of the country. Dense/shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in few central /southern parts of Punjab and Peshawar Division during morning/night hours.