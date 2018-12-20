‘Higher education to be revamped’

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun has said that the government is focusing on development of the higher education sector according to the international standard.

He said this while addressing the annual meeting of PU Institute of Islamic Studies Alumni Association at its auditorium here on Wednesday. Faculty of Islamic Studies Dean Prof Dr Tahira Basharat, Dr Jameela Shaukat, Dr Mudassar Ahmad, Prof Dr Mumtaz Ahmad Salik, Dr Muhammad Ali Nadeem, faculty members and a large number of former students of the institute participated in the event.

Raja Yasir said that the government had planned to revamp higher education in the province as no country could progress without advancing in education sector. The minister said that the government would also provide opportunities for their capacity building in order to impart quality education at academic institutions.

The other speakers said that the association would play its role in strengthening Pakistan and was making efforts to promote peace, tolerance, unity and brotherhood in society. They said that the role of teachers had become very important in the present situation and they must come forward for promotion of teachings of Islam.

businesses: Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht Wednesday said the Punjab government was striving to improve the business environment and provide maximum facilities to the business sector. He said this while addressing the business community at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office, Lahore.

He said the taxpayers would no longer need to visit banks and stand in queues to deposit their taxes. The finance minister said that the government intended to make the facility available to deposit all the provincial taxes. However, the Punjab Revenue Authority has taken the lead in this regard and payment of sales tax on services through alternative delivery channels would be available by the end of December. The facility will be incrementally expanded to cover taxes collected by the Excise and Taxation Department and the Board of Revenue.

FPCCI Regional Chairman Vice-President Choudhry Arfan Yousaf said that the trade deficit, which was at the heart of external sector problems and was driving the country towards another IMF programme, would only be addressed if the export sector encouraged. He said the rupee was held artificially at one level and not was allowed to find its true value during the last five years, resulted in mounting pressure on the local unit. Delay in reforming power sector and selling public sector entities has resulted in a colossal deficit which should be tackled, he added. He said that agriculture was no more the largest sector of the economy but it continued to provide jobs to the majority of the labourers.

FPCCI Vice-President Choudhry Shafique Anjum said the gap between imports and exports was alarming and a threat to the import bill and foreign exchange reserves.

FPCCI Vice-President Ms Shahbnam Zafar said that the government should take more steps to control imports and boost exports, otherwise, the country would face very serious repercussion.